Spanish Football ITK Makes Prediction About Real Madrid's Summer Transfer Plans for Mohamed Salah

Spanish football expert and Sky Sports regular Guillem Balague has suggested that rumours linking Real Madrid with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could intensify if the two sides meet in the Champions League final.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have one foot firmly in this year's Champions League final after winning their respective semi final first legs. Liverpool smashed Roma 5-2 at Anfield where again Mo Salah stole the show. Meanwhile, Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 away at Bayern Munich.

The Reds and Los Blancos will be the favourites to reach the final, where Mohamed Salah would meet the side he has been heavily linked to during his sensational debut season for Liverpool.

If RM meet LFC in the CL final, Spanish media, incentivated by inside the Real camp, will suggest Salah could be the perfect galactico. Till very recently the target was Hazard. But Real always try to sign the best around. And that's why they win even when they shouldn't — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) April 25, 2018

Salah has been heavily linked with a summer move to the Spanish capital throughout the last year. One recent report claimed that Madrid will offer Liverpool €140m plus Dani Ceballos in exchange for the Egyptian.

Other stories have claimed that the Reds would reject a record-levelling £200m bid from Madrid from their star man.

4 - Mohamed Salah is the first player to score or assist (2) four goals in a Champions League semi-final game since Robert Lewandowski exactly five years ago, for Dortmund v Real Madrid (4 goals, 24/04/13). Iconic. pic.twitter.com/fqMzOeijQY — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 24, 2018

Most of these reports have come from Spanish sources, and Guillem Balague suggests that the rumours could intensify if Salah gets the chance to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

In his tweet, he states that Salah could be considered the ideal Galactico by the Spanish press and the perfect fit into Zinedine Zidane's side. Chelsea's Eden Hazard has apparently been the main target of the club this season, but this could change should Salah inspire victory for Liverpool in the Champions League.

Salah continues to defy all expectations for Liverpool. 43 goals in 48 games in all competitions is his tally for the season so far, and the Egyptian has already swept up many of the individual accolades this term. Salah could still overtake Ian Rush to become the highest scoring Liverpool player in a single season - he would need five more goals to break Rush's record of 47.