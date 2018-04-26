Spanish Football ITK Makes Prediction About Real Madrid's Summer Transfer Plans for Mohamed Salah

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Spanish football expert and Sky Sports regular Guillem Balague has suggested that rumours linking Real Madrid with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could intensify if the two sides meet in the Champions League final.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have one foot firmly in this year's Champions League final after winning their respective semi final first legs. Liverpool smashed Roma 5-2 at Anfield where again Mo Salah stole the show. Meanwhile, Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 away at Bayern Munich. 

The Reds and Los Blancos will be the favourites to reach the final, where Mohamed Salah would meet the side he has been heavily linked to during his sensational debut season for Liverpool. 

Salah has been heavily linked with a summer move to the Spanish capital throughout the last year. One recent report claimed that Madrid will offer Liverpool €140m plus Dani Ceballos in exchange for the Egyptian. 

Other stories have claimed that the Reds would reject a record-levelling £200m bid from Madrid from their star man. 

Most of these reports have come from Spanish sources, and Guillem Balague suggests that the rumours could intensify if Salah gets the chance to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final. 

In his tweet, he states that Salah could be considered the ideal Galactico by the Spanish press and the perfect fit into Zinedine Zidane's side. Chelsea's Eden Hazard has apparently been the main target of the club this season, but this could change should Salah inspire victory for Liverpool in the Champions League. 

Salah continues to defy all expectations for Liverpool. 43 goals in 48 games in all competitions is his tally for the season so far, and the Egyptian has already swept up many of the individual accolades this term. Salah could still overtake Ian Rush to become the highest scoring Liverpool player in a single season - he would need five more goals to break Rush's record of 47. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)