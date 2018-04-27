Andres Iniesta to Leave Barcelona After 16 Seasons

Andres Iniesta announced his departure from Barcelona at the end of the season after 16 seasons with the club in a press conference Friday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 27, 2018

An emotional Iniesta talked to media as his teammates watched, following a practice. 

When asked about future plans, he said people would know at the end of the season, but he confirmed he won't play in Europe.

The 33-year-old midfielder joined Barcelona's youth academy at the age of 12. He helped the club win 31 titles and should help clinch one more before he leaves – La Liga.

He's won eight league titles, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, six Copas del Rey, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

He's made 125 appearances with Spain, and he's won two European Championship titles and scored a World Cup-clinching goal. He'll play for the team this summer at the World Cup in Russia.

