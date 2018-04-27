Arsenal Fans React on Social Media to Defender's 'Garbage' Europa League Semi-Final Performance

Arsenal fans took to Twitter on Thursday night after their team drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi final, and didn't seem to be best pleased.

Arsenal have had a disappointing season so far after missing out on a top four finish in the Premier League for the second consecutive year. To win the Europa League will be the only saving grace for Arsene Wenger's last season in charge, and the Gunners will want to send him off having won silverware.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Arsenal were on the front foot for most of the game against Atletico Madird, after the visitors were reduced to ten men just 13 minutes in.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for the home team, before Laurent Koscielny failed to deal with a long ball which put Antoine Griezmann through on the Arsenal goal.

Griezmann cooly slotted home drawing Atletico level, prompting angry reactions from Arsenal fans on social media to Koscielny's performance.

Tony Adams after 17 cans of Tennents Super would still do a better job than Koscielny — мємz ℹ (@Durchiga) April 26, 2018

Koscielny is absolute garbage. Has been for years — LifeOfTy__ (@LifeOfTy__) April 26, 2018

You'd forgive Koscielny if this was just a player in decline but he's been making mistakes in big games since day 1 — Ricardo Tubbs (@JCourier1) April 26, 2018

Laurent Koscielny takes injections every other day to be able to play for this club. It doesn't do him nor the club any good. Was a very good CB in his prime but now he's 32 and almost done. He makes minimum 1 mistake every game. And it's detrimental to the team. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) April 26, 2018

The animosity towards Koscielny is understandable from Arsenal fans, but the Gunners should have been out of sight in the game. If anything it was missed chances that cost them the advantage heading into the second leg, rather than Koscielny's later error.