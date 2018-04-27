ON THIS DAY: 'The Slip' by Steven Gerrard That Cost Liverpool the Premier League Title

It's everyone's favourite day of the year. Except of course if you're a Liverpool fan.





On this day in 2014, prior to kick off against Chelsea, Liverpool were in a commanding position to win their first ever Premier League title. They'd gone on an 11-match winning streak and met up with Jose Mourinho's "little horses" at Anfield - in both clubs' 36th match of the campaign.

The Reds led Manchester City by three points before the game. They were top of the league. Victory over Chelsea would have all-but sealed the title for them too, especially considering they'd dispatched City in a 3-2 thriller at Anfield two weeks before.

That win, by the way, prompted an emotional Steven Gerrard to utter the famous words "THIS DOES NOT F*CKING SLIP NOW!" to his teammates in a post-match huddle. You literally couldn't have written what was to happen next.

Mourinho has become famed for his "tactical masterclasses" over the course of his career, and this was perhaps one of his greatest ever. The Blues stood firm, played with what was effectively a back six, and frustrated the life out of Brendan Rodgers' cohorts. But they fell behind on half time, SO IRONICALLY to a Steven Gerrard mistake. A stumble. A SLIP. A crawl along the ground.

Demba Ba was the lucky recipient as he closed in on goal, and he slid it past Simon Mignolet for the lead. The game was littered with other glorious moments - that Iago Aspas corner being one of them - and Chelsea were to double their lead in added time to put paid to Liverpool's title dreams.

Crystal Palace and the chronicle of Crystanbul finished the job a short while after. And Liverpool have never come closer.

They're a little better off now, however, being just one game away from their first Champions League final in over a decade...