Trump Threatens Countries Who Don’t Back U.S. World Cup Bid

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold support from nations who don’t back the joint bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup.

By Associated Press
April 27, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold support from nations who don’t back the joint bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco also has bid to host soccer’s showcase. The FIFA Congress meets June 13 in Moscow to select the 2026 host, and a majority of the 207 voting FIFA members is needed. They also may pick neither bid, which would lead to the host process being reopened.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?”

Trump met this week with France President Emmanuel Macron. French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told L’Equipe this month the FFF will vote for Morocco.

