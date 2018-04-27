Report: Isco Considered a Major Doubt for Real Madrid's Second Leg Against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is considered a 'major doubt' for the second leg of the Champions League semi final against Bayern Munich next week as a result of the shoulder problem he suffered during the first leg.

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is considered a 'major doubt' for the second leg of the Champions League semi final against Bayern Munich next week as a result of the shoulder problem he suffered during the first leg.

Isco had to leave the game at half-time and was replaced by eventual match winner Marco Asensio, who ensured Real hold the aggregate advantage in the tie.

As a result of his 'shoulder sprain', Marca now consider it 'very unlikely' that Isco will have recovered in time to face Bayern at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The expected absence of Dani Carvajal, also injured in the first leg, was already a blow to Real as they look to hold onto their aggregate lead and reach a fourth Champions League final in the space of the last five years.

Last season, Los Blancos became the first club in the Champions League era to successfully retain their title when Juventus were put to the sword in the final. No European champions had previously defended their crown since AC Milan in 1990.

Real are now looking to become the first side to win three successive European titles since Bayern in the mid 1970s. Ajax also won three European Cups back-to-back earlier in the decade, Real's five successive wins in the earliest years of the European Cup remains the benchmark for dominance in the competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)