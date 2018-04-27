Liverpool Quoted £44m As Reds Ponder Summer Move for Young Serie A Attacking Star

Liverpool are reportedly in search of attacking reinforcements ahead of this summer’s transfer window but may have to invest considerable funds to land one player on their radar.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via the Mirror) report that Fiorentina have attached a price tag of £44m to star attacker Federico Chiesa, who is apparently of interest to Liverpool.

The 20-year-old starlet has enjoyed a breakthrough season for La Viola in Serie A this season, scoring six league goals for his underperforming side who sit ninth in the table.

The winger’s form and future promise have captured the attention of Liverpool, fellow English clubs Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Fiorentina’s high-flying domestic rivals Napoli.

Liverpool’s electric front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and recently crowned PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah have been among Europe’s finest attacking forces this season and have fired their side to within a whisker of reaching the Champions League final.

Their 5-2 semi-final first leg defeat of Roma on Tuesday night further showcased the trio’s ability to blitz all who come before them, both domestically and in Europe. Beyond those three, however, Liverpool are somewhat lacking in quality squad depth in the attacking positions.

Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke are the Reds’ only current striking options in reserve, and this could lead Jurgen Klopp to seek further reinforcements this summer to supplement his attack and lessen the current goal-scoring and fitness burdens on Salah and company.

Chiesa - whose father Enrico was also a Fiorentina and Italy star - could be an ideal option in this sense, as the forward would offer a useful alternative whose pace, dynamism and goal-scoring abilities would ease the current dependence on the form and fitness of Firmino, Mane and Salah as Liverpool’s only recognised attacking outlets.

Whether the Reds would be prepared to meet Fiorentina’s £44m asking price for their prized attacking sensation remains to be seen.