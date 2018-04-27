Liverpool vs Stoke City Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Two teams with polarising hopes of where three points may lead will take to the field on Saturday with Liverpool looking to all but secure a top four position, and Stoke City desperately looking to keep relegation at bay.

The Reds will head into the Anfield clash full of confidence following their emphatic victory over Roma in the Champions League semi final on Tuesday, however, the temptation to rotate an injury plagued squad could leave the door ajar for the Potters to clinch an unlikely result.

Stoke, meanwhile, are without a win in their last 11 games and sit four points adrift of safety with just three games remaining.

With both teams heading into the encounter with a lot to play for, here is everything you need to know:

Classic Encounter

(Stoke City 3-5 Liverpool, January 12 2014)





Goals are not in short supply when these two teams meet having failed to play out a scoreless draw since 2012, and the meeting in January 2014 did not disappoint.





The 5-3 scoreline in favour of the Reds capped off Steven Gerrard's 650th game with the club in remarkable fashion after the first half went tit for tat with two goals a piece, with Peter Crouch and Charlie Adam netting for the home side.





However, Brendan Rodgers' side broke the Potters' resistance in the second half with goals from the club skipper, Luis Suarez and a sensational solo effort from Daniel Sturridge adding to Ryan Shawcross' own goal and Suarez's earlier effort.





The season ultimately ended on a high note for the Potters as they recorded their highest ever Premier League finish (ninth), whereas Liverpool fell agonisingly short of securing their 19th league title.

Team News

Liverpool head into the clash with a midfield crisis on their hands having seen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out for the rest of the season following a knee injury sustained against Roma, whilst Emre Can and Adam Lallana are also sidelined - leaving the Reds with only three senior midfield members.





Joel Matip, however, is the only defender absent for Liverpool as Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne and Alberto Moreno have all returned to full fitness and are in contention to feature in a heavily rotated side.

Stoke on the other hand are fairing much better in the injury department but they will be sweating over the fitness of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (groin) and Konstantinos Stafylidis (chest), but the pair are unlikely to make a return at Anfield.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Karius; Clyne, Van Dijk, Klavan, Moreno; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Woodburn; Salah, Ings, Mane





Stoke: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Shaqiri, Allen, Ndiaye, Sobhi; Diouf, Crouch

Prediction

Stoke have only managed one league victory away from home this season, conceding 37 goals in the process, and with Liverpool undefeated at Anfield this term the Potters are facing an uphill battle to secure a meaningful result.





Paul Lambert's men could be provided with a boost should Jurgen Klopp look to rotate his side with their semi final second leg in mind, but with Mohamed Salah expected to feature as he pursues his record breaking 32nd goal in the league, the Reds' quality should prove decisive in this clash.





Predicted score: Liverpool 2 - 1 Stoke