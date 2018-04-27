Newcastle United vs West Brom Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion face off at St. James' Park on Saturday, with the former aiming for a well-earned top 10 finish and the latter on their Premier League deathbed.

The Magpies sit in 10th place, with 41 points from 34 games this season.

The Baggies lie in 20th position, with only 25 points from 35 games. Last weekend, they produced a spirited comeback against Liverpool to draw 2-2. If only they'd done that a few months ago, they probably wouldn't be here right now facing almost certain relegation.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at St James' Park:

Classic Encounter

Image by Alex Beaney

Back in May 2011, this fixture produced a really exciting 3-3 draw at St James' Park.

Steven Taylor scored his third in three games to give Newcastle the lead through a scrappy goal before Peter Lovenkrands added the team's second. In the 47th minute, Jonas Olsson's own goal made it 3-0 to the Magpies and victory seemed all but confirmed.





However, the Baggies fought back magnificently. Somen Tchoyi fired a sensational hat-trick in the second half to bring it back to 3-3, including a terrific header in injury-time.





The fightback was much to the delight of then West Brom manager Roy Hodgson and to the despair of then Newcastle manager Alan Pardew.





The result ended West Brom's season in a respectable 11th position, while Newcastle settled for 12th.

Key Battle

Jonjo Shelvey vs Jake Livermore

Rafa on Jonjo Shelvey: “He has been doing really well in the last month. He still has room to improve but he has the potential, the quality to be consistent on and off the pitch." #NUFC pic.twitter.com/DIosjYVnsw — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 20, 2018

Jonjo Shelvey has been the provider for Newcastle United in recent months and he comes into this game in excellent form. He ran the game against Arsenal a few weeks back, controlling the centre of midfield and on his day, he's unstoppable.

Jake Livermore scored his first goal for the Baggies in the draw against Liverpool and since Darren Moore's arrival, he has considerably improved his performances.

And, like Shelvey, he is fighting it out for a place on the plane to the World Cup. So, these two will be ones to watch in Saturday's game.

Team News

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Darren Moore takes charge of his fourth game for the Baggies. And, it's unlikely that they'll be too many changes, with much of the same lineup from the Liverpool game expected to start in this one.

For Newcastle, Islam Slimani could be given his second runout after receiving his full debut against Everton recently. Aside from that, the lineup is expected to be much the same.

Potential Newcastle Starting Lineup: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Shelvey, Diame; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Slimani





Potential West Brom Starting Lineup: Foster; Nyom, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs; Phillips, Livermore, Brunt, McClean; Rodriguez; Rondon

Prediction

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With five wins out of the last eight games, Newcastle are ending the season in great form with plenty of confidence.

Under interim manager Darren Moore, the Baggies are on a three-game unbeaten streak with two draws and one win. However, it's most likely too late and life will certainly be in the Championship next season.

With Newcastle desperate to get that top 10 finish, we think they'll win this one and try to end the season on a positive note.

Prediction: Newcastle 3-1 West Brom