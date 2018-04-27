PSG Coach Unai Emery Confirms He Will Leave Club at the End of the Season

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. He guided the team to recapture the Ligue 1 title lost to Monaco last season, but further Champions League disappointment appeared to have marked the end of the road.

Having won three successive Europa League titles with Sevilla, Emery had shown himself to be an expert navigating continental knockout football.

🎙️ @UnaiEmery_ : "J'ai communiqué aux joueurs mon départ. Je remercie le Président Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, le directeur sportif Antero Henrique, les supporters et tous les joueurs pour ces deux saisons." #PSGlive — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 27, 2018

But an historic Champions League collapse against Barcelona at the last 16 stage last season, followed by elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in the same round this season ensured the Spaniard was always going to be on borrowed time.

"I have communicated to the players my departure. I thank President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, sports director Antero Henrique, supporters and all players for these two seasons," Emery told a press conference on Friday.

It now remains to seen who will take over in Paris next season. Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is just one in the frame, while Antonio Conte is also a rumoured target - but Thomas Tuchel is understood to have an agreement with the French side.

PSG have just four Ligue 1 games remaining this season, starting on Sunday with the visit of Guingamp to Parc des Princes. Those four fixture are split either side of the Coupe de France final against lower league Les Herbiers on 8th May.

(You may also be interested in '10 Countries Whose Women's National Team Is Better Than the Men's')