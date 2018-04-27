PSG Coach Unai Emery Confirms He Will Leave Club at the End of the Season

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. He guided the team to recapture the Ligue 1 title lost to Monaco last season, but further Champions League disappointment appeared to have marked the end of the road.

Having won three successive Europa League titles with Sevilla, Emery had shown himself to be an expert navigating continental knockout football.

But an historic Champions League collapse against Barcelona at the last 16 stage last season, followed by elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in the same round this season ensured the Spaniard was always going to be on borrowed time.

"I have communicated to the players my departure. I thank President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, sports director Antero Henrique, supporters and all players for these two seasons," Emery told a press conference on Friday.

It now remains to seen who will take over in Paris next season. Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is just one in the frame, while Antonio Conte is also a rumoured target - but Thomas Tuchel is understood to have an agreement with the French side. 

PSG have just four Ligue 1 games remaining this season, starting on Sunday with the visit of Guingamp to Parc des Princes. Those four fixture are split either side of the Coupe de France final against lower league Les Herbiers on 8th May.

(You may also be interested in '10 Countries Whose Women's National Team Is Better Than the Men's')

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)