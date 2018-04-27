J Balvin, one of the most influential and celebrated Latino artists in the world, has teamed up with Telemundo Deportes with a song for the World Cup.

"Positivo" is inspired by Haitian artist/producer Michael Brun and his song “Bayo,” which was originally performed by the 25-year-old in Haitian Creole.​ Telemundo Deportes is taking this opportunity to attract and unite the Hispanic/Latino market as the U.S. Spanish-language sports network​ prepares to broadcast the World Cup for the very first time.

A video teaser first appeared on Thursday night during the the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

J Balvin expressed his excitement for the song and the collaboration with the network. “I am very grateful. Music represents union and tolerance, and it’s because of music that I had the opportunity to work with Telemundo on the network’s official song for the World Cup,” he said.

“Music and fútbol go hand-in-hand as fans of both gather and cheer for their heroes like nothing else on earth," said Bill Bergofin, senior vice president of brand and content, Telemundo Deportes. “We couldn’t ask for better partners than J Balvin and Michael Brun to bring both together and give fans an anthem to celebrate the World Cup coming to Telemundo this summer.”

It has to be said, so far, Telemundo Deportes is doing all the right things ahead of the tournament. Focusing on culture and the World Cup's international appeal, the network's aim is to not only attract the Spanish-speaker but also use the World Cup as a way to attract the global fan, regardless of language.

This song is a great start.