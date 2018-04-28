David de Gea has insisted he must continue to win trophies at Manchester United if he is to retain his world-class status, and has opened up on how he felt returning to Old Trafford after his proposed move to Real Madrid fell through in 2015.

The 27-year-old has been without a Premier League winner's medal since Alex Ferguson led the Red Devils to the summit of English football during the 2012/13 campaign; although FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League silverware have all found a home at Old Trafford since.

But while speaking to the Daily Mail, the Spain international, who will be heading off to Russia this summer as part of his nation's World Cup squad, insisted that to maintain the levels both he and the club expect from themselves, they must clinch more titles.

"I'm playing well, I'm confident, but I have to maintain it and win trophies," De Gea said. "That's what world-class players do."

United have found it tough to return to their former glories since Ferguson's exit five years ago; with their fourth-place finish under Louis van Gaal in 2015 their best return since.

However, with the Red Devils expected to end their campaign in second behind runaway champions Manchester City this year, that is set to change, and the shot-stopper believes boss Jose Mourinho has what it takes to take the club back to its former glory days.

"It was odd [under Van Gaal]. Finishing fourth is not good enough," De Gea said. "I want to win. If you are at United, you need a manager with a winning mentality. We had that with Ferguson. Mourinho has it. He wants to win every game.

"We spoke in the Euros, and he told me he wanted me with him and wanted trophies. We've had a tough time since Ferguson retired. It's hard to diagnose. It has to be more.

"Titles are what I crave. We have to get United back to their best, back in the Champions League, back as the champions of England, back to the top."

De Gea looked set to leave Manchester United and head to Real Madrid on deadline day in 2015, only for a reported fax machine error to halt the transfer.

However, the 27-year-old was also said to be considering his future ahead of Van Gaal leading the Red Devils for his final campaign, with the Spain international missing the opening two games of that season and the Dutch manager claiming the goalkeeper did not want to play.

"My first game back was at Old Trafford against Liverpool. Louis had said what he said. The truth is, I wasn't sure how Old Trafford would react to me," De Gea added.

"I was nervous walking out that day. They have always been behind me, but I did wonder that day. As it transpired, they were amazing. Everyone was singing my name. It was important for me."

The United number one has been heavily linked with a move away again this summer, with Real Madrid still said to be the most interested party.

However, boss Mourinho's reiteration that there is "no chance" of the custodian leaving will provide some comfort to the understandably concerned North West giants' faithful.