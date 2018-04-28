Deportivo La Coruna vs Barcelona Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

Andres Iniesta will begin his long goodbye from Barcelona after announcing his intentions to leave the club at the end of the season on Friday when the Catalonians travel to relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday evening. 

Ernesto Valverde's men, fresh off their fourth consecutive Copa del Rey trophy, have the chance to clinch the Spanish title with a win, and are closing in on making history by becoming the first team in Spain to go a full season unbeaten. 

Depor, meanwhile, could be relegated to the Segunda Division this weekend should they taste defeat and results not go their way; topping off a woefully underachieving campaign for the Galicians, although their recent form has shown promise. 


So, ahead of the Primera Division showdown, let's take a look at all you need to know...

Classic Encounter

Deportivo 0-8 Barcelona (April, 2016)

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

With just two wins over Barca since February 2004, Branquiazuis' duo of victories at the Estadio Riazor have been memorable for the Depor faithful. 


However, another encounter that sticks in the mind of the Galicians, for the wrong reasons, was Barcelona's 8-0 demolition of their beloved side in 2016. 

With the Catalans only two up at half-time via a first half brace from Luis Suarez, there was hope for Deportivo. 

However, a second 45 onslaught; with goals from Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi, Marc Bartra, Neymar and two more from Suarez rounded off an emphatic victory for the eventual LaLiga champions. 

Key Battle


Celso Borges vs Andres Iniesta

With Iniesta building up to what will undoubtedly be an extremely emotional farewell, the 33-year-old will be looking to leave his adoring Blaugrana on a high. 

The Spaniard's scintillating display in the Copa del Rey final last weekend showcased the creator still has what it takes to mix it with the world's best, and Celso Borges is expected to be the one who attempts to nullify the footballing genius on Saturday. 

Team News

Federico Cartabia (hamstring), Eneko Boveda (muscle) and Sulley Muntari (muscle) are all unavailable for Depor, meanwhile, Sergi Roberto is the only absentee through suspension for Barcelona. 

Prediction

There is no doubt all connected with Barcelona will want this season to be remembered as one of the club's greatest ever following Iniesta's decision to call time on his stay at Camp Nou.

One of the most significant aspects of that is Valverde's infatuation with his side's current unbeaten record, and it is difficult to see Deportivo, who look destined for relegation, being the outfit who stop the Catalonians. 

Score Prediction: Deportivo La Coruna 0-3 Barcelona

