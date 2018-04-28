Report Claims Juventus Have Opened Talks With Wantaway Man Utd Star Amid Exit Rumours

Despite the wishes of many fans, Manchester United winger Anthony Martial looks likely to leave Old Trafford this summer and the Frenchman has reportedly already been in contact with representatives from Italian giants Juventus.

It has been known for some time that the 22-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe due to his lack of playing time under José Mourinho, with Bayern Munich and Juventus said to be leading the race for his signature.

Chris McGrath/GettyImages

It now appears that the Old Lady have stormed ahead of Bayern in their pursuit of Martial. A report from CalcioMercato claims that the France international has been in regular contact with representatives from Turin over the last few months and his heart appears to be set on a move to Italy.

The report adds that Martial informed his entourage over his desire to leave Old Trafford around the time the transfer window was last open, with his representatives reaching out to both Juventus and Bayern Munich.

I can’t deal with the thought of us selling Anthony Martial. I really can’t. It’s heartbreaking. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) April 22, 2018

But only the reigning Serie A champions have expressed concrete interest in the former AS Monaco star, with the Bavarians having their hands full until only recently in their search for a new manager this summer.

However, it emerged last week that the potential transfer fee, which is expected to be in excess of €60m, could prove to be a stumbling block that is impossible for Juventus to climb over.

This would allow Bayern Munich, or any of Martial's suitors from the Premier League, to take pole position in the race for his signature.

Martial has made an impressive 42 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and claiming 10 assists, but the 22-year-old has more often than not left fighting for a starting spot alongside academy star Marcus Rashford throughout the campaign.