REVEALED: The Bizarre Reason Why Lionel Messi Missed Andres Iniesta's Farewell Press Conference

Lionel Messi was absent from long-time teammate Andres Iniesta's farewell press conference at the Ciutat Esportiva on Friday afternoon due to an "unmissable appointment", according to reports in Spain.

The 33-year-old midfielder was watched on by the majority of the Barcelona squad as he finally put an end to the speculation surrounding his future at Camp Nou by stating this season would be his last with the club.

These tears, these images touched football. Because #Iniesta was touched by real magic pic.twitter.com/eUgmx5nTYp — Graham Hunter (@BumperGraham) April 27, 2018

However, as the cameras panned around the teary-eyed room, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was nowhere to be seen, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the attacker's absence was due to him, his wife and children renewing their passports.

The report claims that Messi had attempted to move the appointment when Iniesta called the press conference earlier in the week, but his efforts came to no avail.

Despite his absence, however, Iniesta reserved part of his farewell speech for the Argentina international, stating: "For me, it has been and always will be an honour and a privilege to have shared a team with him," as quoted by SPORT.





"To be able to share time with him every day and share so many magic moments, because in my opinion there is no-one like him and there never will be."

Image: Iniesta just minutes before he started his press conference. [fcb] pic.twitter.com/1hTMAoaYB6 — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) April 28, 2018

Luis Suarez was also absent from the day the Blaugrana faithful never hoped would come, although the Uruguayan's whereabouts are still unknown.

Barcelona have confirmed, however, that both will be in attendance for Iniesta's official send-off next month.

The former Spain international has the opportunity to round off an emotional week, which started with lifting the Copa del Rey for the sixth time in his career; the fourth in succession, by securing the LaLiga title, with either Real Madrid failing to pick up maximum points against Leganes or a Barca victory at Deportivo La Coruna enough to crown the Catalans champions.