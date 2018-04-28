West Brom Eye Up Bristol City Boss As Manager to Lead Baggies Back to the Premier League

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly looking at Bristol City manager Lee Johnson to guide them back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The West Midlands club are all but mathematically relegated this season and appear to be preparing for life in the second tier as they begin their search for a new manager - with an apparent preference for a Brit.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Sun report that Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is also on the shortlist, but Lee Johnson is the prime target after leading Bristol City to a superb Championship season which has seen them challenge for the playoffs.

Caretaker manager Darren Moore has done a fantastic job since taking over from Alan Pardew, with a win at Manchester United and a draw at home to Liverpool the notable results, but West Brom appear to be looking elsewhere for a full-time successor to the vacancy.


Whoever takes the role at the Hawthorns will likely have a re-building job in his hands with the likes of Jonny Evans, Salomon Rondon and Jay Rodriguez among those tipped to leave post relegation to the Championship.

Barring a miracle, West Brom end their stay in the Premier League with matches against Tottenham and Crystal Palace, they'll be looking to go out on a high before the club drops into the second tier of English football.

