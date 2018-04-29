Club Legend Claims Bayern Munich Have a 'Complex' Against Bogey Side Real Madrid in Europe

April 29, 2018

Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer has claimed that the club have an unwanted 'complex' when it comes to playing Real Madrid.

The former defender, who played for the club between 1964-77, believes that there is some psychology at play between the two sides, which hinders the Bavarians when it comes to trying to topple the Spaniards.

Speaking in an interview with German paper Bild, Beckenbauer said, as quoted by Marca: "It would never have been so easy to beat them like this occasion. They were not outstanding."

The 72-year-old legend then added that he felt that the champions struggle mentally with facing Real because of their poor recent record against them.

The last six games between the two heavyweights have all resulted in Real Madrid wins, and Bayern are desperately trying to put an end to that rotten record, by turning around the current 1-2 Champions League aggregate scoreline.

Goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio in the first leg mean Real Madrid have the advantage ahead of next week's return leg but encouragingly for Bayern the Spaniards have flattered to deceive in this year's competition - if there is any time for Bayern to pounce, it's now.

The Germans might be without Arjen Robben and will definitely be without Jerome Boateng for the game after both hobbled out at the Allianz on Wednesday, which could certainly make the task of overcoming the deficit a lot more difficult.

