Former Red Devils Icon Claims Liverpool Would Prefer to Face German Giants in Champions League Final

April 29, 2018

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes Liverpool would rather face Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, rather than current holders Real Madrid.

The Reds are in a strong position to qualify for their first Champions League final in 11 years, after a sensational 5-2 victory over Roma in the first leg of their semi final at Anfield on Tuesday. 

Keane, part of the famed treble winning Manchester United side of 1999, insists Bayern would be Klopp's preferred opponents, should they go on to reach the final.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I think if you were in the Liverpool camp, I think you'd probably want to play Bayern Munich," he told ITV Sport.

"I know you'd think that they'll sit in, defensively they'll be a bit better but Real have that star quality. How many times have we said they've not played well and they keep winning football matches. It's a pretty good habit to have.

"But I think at the moment with the attacking players Liverpool have got and the form that they're in - forget about defensive shapes and all this carry-on, it's about the attacking players - Liverpool will fancy their chances no doubt."

Liverpool v A.S. Roma - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One
Liverpool v A.S. Roma - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One

For a showdown with Bayern to come to fruition, the Bavarians must first face the daunting task of winning at the Bernabeu Stadium, following their 2-1 loss to Real in the first leg of their semi final.

Klopp's men meanwhile will travel to Rome for the second leg on Wednesday, as Roma look to repeat their quarter final heroics against La Liga giants Barcelona.

