Magpies Striker May Have Played His Last Game for Newcastle With Threat of 3-Match Ban Looming

Newcastle United striker Islam Slimani might have played his last game for the club, with the threat of a three-match ban now hanging over him.



The Algerian foolishly kicked out at West Brom defender Craig Dawson on Saturday during the 0-1 defeat , and the incident appeared to have been missed by referee David Coote.

That would allow for the FA to punish him retrospectively with a three-game ban, as reported by the Shields Gazzette . Since Newcastle only have three games left to play, that would mean Slimani would be finished for the season, and he would head back to parent club Leicester.



It's been a pretty uninspiring loan stint for Slimani at the north east club - playing just 369 minutes after arriving from the King Power injured.

It's unlikely now that he will add any more minutes to that total, as his kick almost certainly classes as violent conduct.



Whether Newcastle would want to re-sign him ahead of the 2018/19 season is another matter, since he has had so little time to stake his claim.



The Magpies signed him in the hope he'd be able to keep them in the Premier League with his goals, but Rafael Benitez has certainly managed without him.



Despite yesterday's defeat to West Brom, the Toon Army are sitting pretty in 10th in the table with three games to go and will be a Premier League outfit once again for the 2018/19 campaign.