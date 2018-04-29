Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Proud of Derby d'Italia Performance & Insists Inter 'Didn't Lose'

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Internazionale midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has insisted the club 'didn't lose' to Juventus, and put the result down to things out of their control.

Inter were actually beaten 3-2 by the league leaders in controversial fashion, with Matias Vecino seeing red after just 17 minutes, and Juve star Miralem Pjanic avoiding a second yellow for a bookable offence.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

It was a damaging defeat for I Nerazzurri, who slipped to four points behind Roma in third, with Lazio to try and capitalise on Sunday.

Following the game, Inter did not send any players to speak to the waiting media as they  tried to process what had happened, but midfielder Brozovic took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

He said: "We gave our heart and soul. This Inter did not lose! The result was down to things that have nothing to do with our performance on the field! Always Forza Inter."

Interestingly, he added an image of the pre-match choreography in the Curva Nord which shows Juventus as Pinocchio lying about having 35 Scudettos. It also declared that the club had never been in Serie B.

Inter have some work to do now if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League. Next weekend they face Udinese, and Sassuolo the weekend after that, before finishing up against Lazio which could prove to be a crucial game for both sides.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)