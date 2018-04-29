Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Proud of Derby d'Italia Performance & Insists Inter 'Didn't Lose'

Internazionale midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has insisted the club 'didn't lose' to Juventus, and put the result down to things out of their control.



Inter were actually beaten 3-2 by the league leaders in controversial fashion , with Matias Vecino seeing red after just 17 minutes, and Juve star Miralem Pjanic avoiding a second yellow for a bookable offence.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

It was a damaging defeat for I Nerazzurri, who slipped to four points behind Roma in third, with Lazio to try and capitalise on Sunday.



Following the game, Inter did not send any players to speak to the waiting media as they tried to process what had happened, but midfielder Brozovic took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

He said: "We gave our heart and soul. This Inter did not lose! The result was down to things that have nothing to do with our performance on the field! Always Forza Inter."



Interestingly, he added an image of the pre-match choreography in the Curva Nord which shows Juventus as Pinocchio lying about having 35 Scudettos. It also declared that the club had never been in Serie B.

Inter have some work to do now if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League. Next weekend they face Udinese, and Sassuolo the weekend after that, before finishing up against Lazio which could prove to be a crucial game for both sides.