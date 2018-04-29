Monaco Fans Hurl Abuse at Thomas Lemar in Car Park as Winger Continues to Struggle for Form

Monaco star Thomas Lemar was reportedly targeted by his own fans in a car park after struggling for form recently.
The Frenchman, valued at £100m by his club, is a long-standing transfer target for Arsenal and Liverpool and the latest news could be the thing to drive him away.
As reported by the Mirror, fans congregated outside the stadium after full time and waited for the Monaco players, where Lemar was then supposedly singled out.
Monaco as a collective have been poor in recent weeks, drawing with Amiens on Saturday after getting beat 3-1 by Guingamp last weekend and 7-1 by league leaders Paris Saint-Germain the weekend before that.
They now sit third in the Ligue 1 table but could drop to fourth if Marseille can beat Angers on Sunday.
Lemar will need to improve his own form if the club are to qualify for the Champions League, and he is to make France's World Cup squad - especially with Marseille star Dimitri Payet in a rich vein of form at the moment.
The 22-year-old is without a goal since January for Monaco, and question have been raised over the star's focus this season given how he almost left in each of the last two transfer windows. He also rejected an offer of a new deal earlier in the season.
Lemar was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal, and Tottenham were also said to be interested at one point but ended up signing Lucas Moura from PSG.