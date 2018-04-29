Monaco Fans Hurl Abuse at Thomas Lemar in Car Park as Winger Continues to Struggle for Form

Monaco star Thomas Lemar was reportedly targeted by his own fans in a car park after struggling for form recently.



The Frenchman, valued at £100m by his club, is a long-standing transfer target for Arsenal and Liverpool and the latest news could be the thing to drive him away.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

As reported by the Mirror , fans congregated outside the stadium after full time and waited for the Monaco players, where Lemar was then supposedly singled out.



Monaco as a collective have been poor in recent weeks, drawing with Amiens on Saturday after getting beat 3-1 by Guingamp last weekend and 7-1 by league leaders Paris Saint-Germain the weekend before that.



They now sit third in the Ligue 1 table but could drop to fourth if Marseille can beat Angers on Sunday.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Lemar will need to improve his own form if the club are to qualify for the Champions League, and he is to make France's World Cup squad - especially with Marseille star Dimitri Payet in a rich vein of form at the moment.

