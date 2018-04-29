PHOTO: Former Liverpool Talisman Posts Instagram Snap of His Son With Reds Themed Teddy Bear

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez has included a picture of his young son cuddling a teddy bear in a Reds kit on his latest Instagram story.

Posting on his official Instagram account, the Barcelona man showed that his former clubs are still close to his heart - as he showed off his Merseyside born son decked out in a full Ajax kit while embracing the Liverpool bear.

Suárez enjoyed a highly impressive spell for the Reds during his time at Anfield, scoring 82 goals in 133 marches. However, the Uruguayan earned himself a bad reputation for his conduct on the field - being embroiled in a racism row and picking up a violent conduct charge for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanović.

Since joining Barcelona, the 31-year-old has continued his prolific scoring form - netting 150 times in 193 outings for the Catalan giants. Suárez will be at the World Cup with Uruguay in the summer, and will be confident of banging in the goals in a relatively easy group containing Egypt, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Reds' contract rebel Emre Can is believed to have decided on his plans for next season - after reportedly agreeing terms to join Serie A giants Juventus. The German international's deal with Liverpool expires at the end of the current campaign, but he is believed to be ready to call time on his career at Anfield in the pursuit of a new challenge.