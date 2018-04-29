PHOTO: Former Liverpool Talisman Posts Instagram Snap of His Son With Reds Themed Teddy Bear

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez has included a picture of his young son cuddling a teddy bear in a Reds kit on his latest Instagram story.

Posting on his official Instagram account, the Barcelona man showed that his former clubs are still close to his heart - as he showed off his Merseyside born son decked out in a full Ajax kit while embracing the Liverpool bear.

Suárez enjoyed a highly impressive spell for the Reds during his time at Anfield, scoring 82 goals in 133 marches. However, the Uruguayan earned himself a bad reputation for his conduct on the field - being embroiled in a racism row and picking up a violent conduct charge for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanović.

Since joining Barcelona, the 31-year-old has continued his prolific scoring form - netting 150 times in 193 outings for the Catalan giants. Suárez will be at the World Cup with Uruguay in the summer, and will be confident of banging in the goals in a relatively easy group containing Egypt, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Reds' contract rebel Emre Can is believed to have decided on his plans for next season - after reportedly agreeing terms to join Serie A giants Juventus. The German international's deal with Liverpool expires at the end of the current campaign, but he is believed to be ready to call time on his career at Anfield in the pursuit of a new challenge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)