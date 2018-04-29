Spanish Report Claims Barcelona Are Keen on Swap Deal for Arsenal Full Back Hector Bellerin

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Arsenal's full back Hector Bellerin is reportedly a summer target for Barcelona, having made what they've described as a 'tremendous mistake' last year, in signing Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo. 

Bellerin was courted by Barcelona last summer but the move fell through after they failed to meet Arsenal's valuation of the player. But according to Don Ballon, this time around, the Catalan giants are preparing a deal that would see Dembele offered as a makeweight for the Spaniard.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Both Semedo and Dembele have dissapointed in their maiden season at the Camp Nou and rumors are circulating that Barca are already planning to replace them.


Semedo was signed from Benfica in a deal worth in excess of £27m. But the right back has struggled to make an impact since his arrival, starting just 13 times in La Liga all year and has been kept out of the side by the versatile Sergi Roberto. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

As for Dembele, the 20-year-old signed for an astronomical fee last summer from Borussia Dortmund, reportedly worth over £135m. However, the youngster has been unable to replicate the form shown in the Bundesliga.  


And, after a lengthy spell out injured at the start of the season, the French international has failed to cement a place in the first XI, starting only eight games in La Liga. Barcelona are now apparently looking to offload the winger, with Arsenal being a possible destination.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be pleased for one, as he is reportedly desperate to be reunited with his ex-Dortmund teammate. 

However, despite Arsenal's need for a catalyst and their past success in signing you French forwards, it is unlikely that Arsenal will want to part company with one of their better defenders having struggled in that department in recent years.

 

