'That Was Very Satisfying': Roy Hodgson Delighted After Crystal Palace Thump Leicester 5-0

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was delighted with the performance of his team in what was a convincing 5-0 victory over Leicester City.

The Eagles knew going into the game that a win would make them all but safe from relegation this season, completing an incredible turnaround from when Hodgson originally came in as boss.

An early goal from Wilfried Zaha settled the nerves, before James McArthur added a second before half time. Leicester's Marc Albrighton was sent off in the 56th minute, before further goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke rubbed salt in the Leicester wounds.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking after what was Palace's biggest ever Premier League win, Hodgson said: ''The important thing about today was the pressure was on us. We'd been playing quite well lately, but we had to make certain that we transformed that into a result. 


''We played well against Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United and lost on each occasion, very late on in the game. Today we made certain that the quality of the performance led to goals, then we defended our lead as well.


''That was very satisfying and it's a great tribute to the players' mental character and strength. We've not had an awful lot of luck in the last minutes of games, and more importantly, with injuries.

''We have a player like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was outstanding today alongside one or two others, and we missed him for four months of the season, which is a long time. We have had Benteke out for two long periods, Wilf Zaha too. 


"For the players not to use that as an excuse or get into that way of thinking, that the odds were stacked against us and that fate was not on our side, that's what gives me the most satisfaction in what was really one of the must-win games. 

''We knew we had to win one of the last three to give ourselves a good chance. We've done that with the first one and given ourselves some margin.''

Clive Rose/GettyImages

When asked if their would be celebrations in store tonight, Hodgson was coy on the mathematical possibilities and added: ''It's dangerous, I suppose, to some extent. Miracles do happen. We're probably on the cusp of one ourselves, and I've been on the receiving end of one in the past. 

''It's dangerous to be relaxed and complacent now. But, on the other hand, it irritates me sometimes to hear managers harping on about mathematical possibilities. To be honest, so many things would have to happen.

''It's not just Southampton, but some of the others below us. And Swansea play Southampton, and Stoke play Swansea. They can't all win, and they're all below us. You'd need to be Billy Been really to work out the mathematical possibilities.

''I thought 36 points with a good goal difference was enough. Now we have 38. We are now -13. We were -17 after seven games, so we have a plus goal difference over the last 29 games. The goal difference gives me real satisfaction.''

