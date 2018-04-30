Ander Herrera Reveals How David de Gea Helps His Mindset in Man Utd Dressing Room Before Games

Goalkeepers are often regarded as the 'craziest' person on a football pitch; however, according to team-mate Ander Herrera, Manchester United shot-stopper, David de Gea is one of the most relaxed players around.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old Spaniard offered a behind the scenes insight into the dressing room of the Red Devils; speaking about his troubles with nerves before every game.

However, the midfielder also revealed how his fellow countryman is often the one to calm him; insisting the confidence the 27-year-old Madrid-born custodian has in his own game is indeed settling.

Oblak and De Gea have put in two of the best goalkeeping performances I've ever seen. In the same season. Both against Arsenal. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) April 26, 2018

"Before games, I'm a bit crazy," Herrera revealed. "I get tense, I shake, dance. David pats me on the back, shrugs and says, 'No, Ander, stand still, don't worry, it can't go wrong. If they shoot, they cannot score because I'm in goal'. It's like nothing has happened.





"In the FA Cup semi-final against Everton in 2016, he saved a penalty from Romelu Lukaku and after the game he's just like, "OK, that happened. What do you want to do tomorrow?" It's like a student handing in an assignment and moving on. This is greatness."

De Gea is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, despite his shaky start to Manchester United after joining the club in 2011.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is only the 3rd player to score past David De Gea from outside the penalty area in PL this season, after Andros Townsend and Steven Defour pic.twitter.com/JEGuLN3kx9 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 29, 2018

And Herrera admitted that he often finds himself standing in awe of his team-mate during both training and matches.





"David has something special. He was born with a gift," he added. "There are times in training when I shoot, and in my head, I'm saying "Gol!" like the Spanish commentators, then this cat-like hand emerges from nowhere and claws it away. I shake my head, laugh and enjoy him.

"He's made saves in games where I've stopped in my tracks and just said to myself, "How good is this guy?" He will make a save, and everyone's singing his name, the TV's showing six replays, Twitter's going mad, and he gets up as if it is the easiest thing in the world."