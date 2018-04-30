Cesc Fabregas Believes Chelsea Are Ready to 'Dig in' & Battle Tottenham Hotspur for a Top 4 Finish

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Chelsea midfield maestro Cesc Fabregas insists that his resurgent Blues side are ready to do battle with Tottenham Hotspur for a top four finish.

Antonio Conte's men have closed the gap just two points after a run of three straight wins. Meanwhile, Tottenham are without a win in their last two league games, but have the chance to widen the gap to five points with three games to go if they win against Watford. 

Fabregas scored his 50th Premier League goal to give Chelsea a slender 1-0 win over Swansea City in their last league game. The Spaniard struck early with a curling left foot finish to keep Chelsea's UEFA Champions League hopes alive. 

The 30-year-old now believes Chelsea have what it takes to dig deep and battle Spurs for fourth spot in these final few games of the season. 

"We have been winning games, not comfortably, but we have been winning which is the most important thing," the midfielder said, as quoted by the Mirror

"The last 10 minutes they could have scored and I think we have to dig in in certain moments and we are ready to do that."

The Spaniard was in a reflective mood following his landmark goal - Fabregas has become only the fourth player in Premier League history to register 50 goals and 100 assists. 

Fabregas got his start in the Premier League top flight at just 16 years old as part of Arsenal's phenomenal 'Invincibles' side. Now at Chelsea, Fabregas believes his early start with the Gunners gave him his winning mentality. 

"I was very lucky to start with that winning Invincible team and that helped me a lot. I remember my first day, my first training with the first team, and you don't feel that fear anymore.

"I have the hunger and the passion to keep playing but in a good way, not in a ­nervous way. When I started I was lucky enough to be ­surrounded by fantastic players full of experience and that helped me a lot. I think that's important."

Chelsea can't afford anymore slip-ups if they want to be playing UEFA Champions League football next season. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's backs his player to keep the pressure on Tottenham. 

"The situation is not in our hands about a place in the Champions League," said the boss. "But if we want to put a bit of pressure and to keep the hope alive to take a place in the Champions League we have to try to get three points in every game."

