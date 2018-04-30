Edinson Cavani Surpasses Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Become PSG's Highest Ligue 1 Goal Scorer

Edinson Cavani has surpassed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to become Paris Saint-Germain's highest ever Ligue 1 scorer with 115 goals in the French top flight.

While injured Neymar continues to upset fans following a series of frustrating instances - the latest including the 'disrespect' shown throughout his injury, there is one forward the club can certainly count on.

Cavani's 75th minute penalty against Guingamp took him beyond Ibrahimovic's tally of 113, having come into the game tied with the Swedish powerhouse. However, the Uruguayan went even further ahead of his former teammate when he earned his brace before the final whistle blew.

A Thomas Meunier cross was met by the head of Cavani, helping his side come back from 2-0 down at the Parc des Princes in what would've been PSG's first home defeat of the season.

His 38th goal of the campaign in all competitions put Cavani onto 115 Ligue 1 goals in total, continuing to prove that regardless of whatever superstars arrive in the French capital, he will continue to produce week, week out.

Nearing the end of his fifth season in Paris, Cavani's first Ligue 1 finish came in his first ever start for the club on August 18 2013, scoring an equaliser against Ajaccio.

Cavani's arrival had broken a league record for the fee paid - a reported €64m. But five years on, the 31-year-old has justified his fee and then some in what has been a tremendous career at PSG.

Rumours have been surfacing over the course of the campaign that Cavani could be on his way out of the club due to his rift with Neymar. If that comes to fruition, the PSG faithful will surely be frustrated - he's certainly much more loved by the fans than his Brazilian teammate.