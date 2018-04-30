Internal Battle Could Land Brendan Rodgers at Arsenal Despite 'Series of Meetings' With Luis Enrique

The hunt for Arsene Wenger's replacement seems to have boiled down to two remaining candidates over at the Emirates Stadium. A series of meetings have been held with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, but an internal power battle could well lead to Brendan Rodgers taking the reigns at Arsenal.

Since Wenger announced his decision to leave the club a couple of weeks ago, names have been flying in left, right and centre for his potential successor. While it may seem that Arsenal fans would prefer Juventus manager Max Allegri to take the Frenchman's place, he might already be out of the frame.

According to journalist Duncan Castles (via the Daily Star), a British identity is on Josh Kroenke's agenda.

"Josh Kroenke, the owner Stan Kroenke’s son, is toying with creating a British identity at the club, whereas it’s obviously been very French and otherwise," he began, talking on The Transfer Window Podcast. "And Brendan Rodgers comes in as a candidate for manager in that set-up."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, while Kroenke Jr. might be angling for the Celtic boss, Ian McGarry reckons that more interested is being shown in Enrique.

"I can say with some authority that there have been three meetings with Luis Enrique and his representatives in the past four months," the journalist turned consultant explained.

"And it’s my understanding that while there are other candidates, and no decision has been made, that’s the most attention Arsenal have paid to any one candidate in the time they’ve been looking for Arsene Wenger’s replacement."

Arsenal's loss to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon confirmed the Gunners' failure to finish in the top four this season, their only chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League now rests on winning the Europa League.