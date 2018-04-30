Jose Mourinho Confirms Star Striker Could Miss FA Cup Final After Suffering Foot Injury

April 30, 2018

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has confirmed that Belgium international Romelu Lukaku could be forced to miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea next month after the 24-year-old hobbled off the pitch with a foot injury against Arsenal.

Lukaku provided the pinpoint cross that helped lead to the opening goal when Arsenal travelled to Old Trafford on Sunday, with Paul Pogba eventually putting the ball in the back of the net.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored on his return to the club following his move to the Emirates in January but a last-gasp header from Marouane Fellaini ensured all three points stayed in Manchester this weekend.

However, fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths after Lukaku was forced off the pitch following a challenge with Arsenal debutant Konstantinos Mavropanos. 

Mourinho confirmed that the striker uncharacteristically asked to be subbed off and that he was complaining about an injury to his foot.

"I don't know if he is going to be out or if he's not OK,” Mourinho said after the match, quoted by Standard Sport. "He wants to play all the time. He is never tired and, when he has small things, he doesn't care. He still wants to go.

"So, for him to say immediately, to change him, it is because he couldn't play. But there are three more weeks until the final, so let's see. I know it was on his foot, but I don't know more yet.

"I don't think it's something, or I hope it's not, that in this moment keeps him immediately out of a game that is in three weeks' time. But I don't know. I never, when I finish a game and a player is injured, immediately go for good or bad news. I wait a bit more."

Manchester United could be forced to deploy Marcus Rashford upfront if Lukaku doesn't recover in time for the club's trip to Wembley next month, while Anthony Martial and Alexis Sánchez will also be staking a claim for a chance to impress through the middle.

