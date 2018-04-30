Liverpool Assistant Manager Zeljko Buvac Quits Club Following Bust-Up With Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager, Zeljko Buvac, has reportedly left Liverpool after a bust up with the Reds boss this weekend. Having been together since 1992, the relationship between the pair has broken down - reports claiming that Buvac has become more of a spare part as of late.

It's not reported whether Buvac will leave the club with immediate effect or wait until the end of the season, but the timing is certainly strange given the club's huge Champions League encounter with Roma this week. Liverpool head to Italy with a 5-2 lead in their bid to reach the final in Kiev.

However, according to the Mirror, while everything on the pitch is clicking, there are complications off it.

Buvac is said to have handed in his resignation as a result of being somewhat ostracised from the club staff. Despite being nicknamed 'the Brain' (due to his influence on Klopp's Gegenpressing), decisions have been made without him in recent times, and Buvac has even been left out of staff meetings.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Bosnian Serb was once the only man who Klopp would listen to, but the pair can't even stand together in training anymore, and Buvac plays no part in selecting the team. The players were informed of his departure on Sunday.

Something fishy was in the air last Tuesday against Roma. Despite Klopp's second in command being amongst the staff on the bench, the German boss didn't turn to his assistant for advice - opting instead to listen to first team coach Peter Krawietz for advice. At least now we know why.