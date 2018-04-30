Liverpool Fans Left Excited After Transfer Target Is Confirmed on Merseyside in Social Media Post

Liverpool fans have been left pretty excited following several social media reports claiming that Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves was spotted in Merseyside.

The midfielder only moved to Wolves last summer, making the shock £16m switch from Portuguese giants Porto. But he has been linked with a move to Liverpool and is believed to be one of Jurgen Klopp's targets.

Neves, who played a vital role in his side's push for promotion this season, is also expected to be a key man for Euro 16 champions Portugal at the World Cup this year. And with reports of the player being spotted in Liverpool, here's how some Reds fans reacted:

It appears that Ruben Neves’ sister has accidentally let loose 👀 pic.twitter.com/qtOSEb6aUW — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 30, 2018

Told Rúben Neves is in Liverpool today. — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) April 30, 2018

Hope he becomes Liverpool first summer signing — Owen Hywel-Jones (@hemingway_bingg) April 30, 2018

Please be true 🔥🔴 — JOAKIM’94 📍🇸🇪 #LFC (@kidfromsthlm) April 30, 2018

Pls don't joke with our feelings pls — okewu emmanuel (@okewu13) April 30, 2018

Yes!! 😀😀💪 — freddy starr (@freddystarr1) April 30, 2018

Yesssssssssss — Dan (@mindunslaved) April 30, 2018

I'm a united supporter. I wouldn't make that up. He was with his family so didn't want to stop him in the street — Craig Conlane (@CraigConlane) April 30, 2018

