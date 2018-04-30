Liverpool Fans Left Excited After Transfer Target Is Confirmed on Merseyside in Social Media Post

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Liverpool fans have been left pretty excited following several social media reports claiming that Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves was spotted in Merseyside.

The midfielder only moved to Wolves last summer, making the shock £16m switch from Portuguese giants Porto. But he has been linked with a move to Liverpool and is believed to be one of Jurgen Klopp's targets.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Neves, who played a vital role in his side's push for promotion this season, is also expected to be a key man for Euro 16 champions Portugal at the World Cup this year. And with reports of the player being spotted in Liverpool, here's how some Reds fans reacted:

