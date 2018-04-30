French outfit AS Monaco are reportedly ready to offer David Luiz a way out of his Chelsea nightmare this summer. The Brazilian has only started nine Premier League matches under Antonio Conte this season and looks certain to leave Stamford Bridge if his manager stays.

From one of the most highly rated centre backs in the league to one forgotten about. A post match bust up with his boss following defeat to Roma earlier in the season left Luiz very much on the outside looking in - his last league start coming in February against Watford.

However, his Chelsea hell could well be over in the next few months, with the Sun reporting that former French champions Monaco would be happy to take the 31-year-old away from London in their bid to regain the Ligue 1 title.

Having hired former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo earlier in the season, a deal with the Blues might be even easier than expected - all parties interested with good relations.

That is, however, should Conte stay. It's highly expected that the former Juventus boss will leave the club this summer following a poor performance this season. With Carlo Ancelotti turning down an offer to manage the Italian national side, it could be that Conte takes the reins once again.

Alternatively, PSG manager Unai Emery has come out and admitted that he will not be managing the French champions next season, and Conte has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes.

Should Conte leave, Luiz's situation remains unknown.Any new manager might want to reinstate the defender to his previous position within the team.