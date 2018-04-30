Pep Guardiola Jokes That Man City Spending Could Top £1bn in Transfer Fees This Summer

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Pep Guardiola jokingly told reporters that Manchester City would live up to their big spending reputation this summer by splashing out over £1bn on new arrivals.

In reality, the City boss has actually vowed to make one or two signings before the start of next season, insisting that the club's biggest challenge next year will be maintaining their form and to start showing more consistency.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Premier League champions have been linked with a number of players before the transfer window has opened, most of whom appear to be 'ones for the future'. 

But with Brazilian prodigy Paulinho opting to snub interest from the Etihad to move to Germany, and rivals Manchester United now leading the race for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, Guardiola joked that his side could break the bank on new players this summer.

"Don't worry, we are going to spend a lot of money next season as well - maybe £1bn or something," Guardiola joked following City's 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday, quoted by ESPN.

"It's the same question with Chelsea four years ago, when they were not good the next season. Next season everyone starts with zero points. We need something. We need to touch something, the team. Maybe one. Maybe two. No more than that, for next year."

Manchester City already have the Premier League title wrapped up, as well as the Carabao Cup that was lifted back in February. But Guardiola will demand that his side don't ease up before the season is over, with his side st to face Huddersfield, Brighton and Southampton for a second time this campaign.

