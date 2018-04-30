Report Claims David Moyes & West Ham Star Were Involved in 'Confrontation' Following Man City Defeat

David Moyes was involved in a heated training ground exchange with star man Andy Carroll just a day after West Ham's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, according to reports.

West Ham were looking to pull further away from the relegation scrap unfolding beneath them, however two goals either side of half time for the visitors meant the Hammers slumped to a 4-1 defeat and are now just three points off the relegation zone with three games remaining.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Tensions around the London Stadium have been very high in recent weeks with the threat of relegation looming over them, and it now looks to have spilled onto the training pitch.

According to West Ham news outlet Claret & Hugh, Carroll was reportedly frustrated after being forced to watch his side's humiliating defeat from the sidelines having not been used at all by Moyes.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The manager made a triple change after 65 minutes however opted to introduce Joao Mario, Arthur Masuaku and Javier Hernandez instead, with Carroll seen storming down the tunnel in anger just moments later.

It now seems as though the two confronted the problem in training, with the report claiming it was a very frank exchange between the two. West Ham fans will be hoping to two can resolve their issues before the weekend with the Hammers facing a tough trip to Leicester on Saturday.~



Things don't get any easier from then on, with Moyes' side facing both Manchester United and Everton in their final two games of the season, meaning the last thing they need heading into what looks to be a very tough run in is for the morale around the club to be low.