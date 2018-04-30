Summer of Football: EA Announce Launch of Free World Cup Update for FIFA 18

EA have announced the launch of an eagerly anticipated World Cup update for FIFA 18 that is sure to make gamers all over the planet even more excited for the summer of football.

The World Cup update, available for free, had been widely expected, with various leaks and hints regarding its existence emerging over the last few months.

In the past, EA have released separate games for World Cups and European Championship at a significant additional cost to those who want to get the full tournament experience. But this time, anyone who already has FIFA 18 will be able to play.

Players can choose from any of the 32 countries heading to Russia for the tournament, with authentic kits and all 12 official stadiums that will be used at the finals.

As well as playing the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the real life groups, the Custom FIFA World Cup™ Tournament mode also makes it possible to select any licensed team from FIFA 18, including the likes of Italy, Chile and USA, and rewrite World Cup history.

FIFA Ultimate Team will have a special World Cup twist, with players encourage to build their 'international dream squad' with players from the 32 qualified nations, as well as legendary FIFA World Cup™ ICONS, such as 2002 champion Ronaldinho.