Worrying Rumours Continue to Surface Surrounding Crystal Palace Summer Signing as More Clubs Linked

Despite Vicente Guaita sealing a move to Crystal Palace at the end of the winter transfer window, with the switch to officially take place this summer, the player continues to be linked with moves elsewhere; potentially offering concern for the Eagles.

Earlier in the week, boss Roy Hodgson stated to the Football London that, to the best of his knowledge, the 31-year-old would be a part of his squad ahead of next term.

Roy and Parish have said Guaita is done. As has Dom. Not sure why these rumours have come about. Be nice for them to be nipped in the bud officially. — Nav_is_a_deluded_paranoid_embarrassment (@tweetingnav) April 29, 2018

"You would have to ask Doug Freedman, who is the one who has done the deal," the former England boss said. "I, as manager, have very good assurance he has signed a contract with us and will be a Crystal Palace player next year; that is all I know."

However, according to consistent reports in Spain, most recently AS, Atletico Madrid are attempting to hijack the deal and lure Guaita to the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of this term as back-up to current number one shot stopper Jan Oblak.

"I don’t know anything about this speculation in the Spanish press, because I don’t read Spanish and wouldn’t know the details," Hodgson added on the matter. "I have heard that it has been picked up, but I don’t know any detail."

Contrary to fresh reports in Spain now linking him with a move to Atlético Madrid, am told Vicente Guaita will (still) join #cpfc on 1 July under the Bosman ruling as per pre-contract agreement — Dominic Fifield (@domfifield) April 21, 2018

But reports have also surfaced from Corriere dello Sport in Italy suggesting both Napoli and Fiorentina are also in the race to lure the experienced shot-stopper away from his deal at Selhurst Park, indicating the Serie A pairing find themselves in battle with Atleti over who will successfully reach the agreement first.

The piece also states that Guaita would prefer to find a way to release himself from his pre-contract with Palace; claiming the player wishes to remain in Spain rather than move to England, although following the Palace's all but Premier League survival, he has less chance of doing so.