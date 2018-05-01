Arsenal defender Rob Holding has signed a new long-term contract with the club, extending his stay with the Gunners.

Holding, who has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season and scored once, has featured mainly in the Europa League this campaign, figuring in just 10 Premier League matches.

A statement on the Arsenal website reads: "Rob Holding has signed a new long term contract with the club.

"The 22-year-old defender joined us from Bolton Wanderers in July 2016 and made his debut against Liverpool in the opening match of the 2016/17 season.

"He has since gone on to make 42 first-team appearances and helped the team win the Emirates FA Cup against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium last year.

"Rob has five England Under-21 caps and was part of the squad that reached the semi finals of the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Poland.

"We would like to congratulate Rob on his new contract and look forward to his continued contribution in the coming years."

Holding has faced competition for a center back spot from Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi, who are currently seen as Arsenal's first choice central pairing under Arsene Wenger.

He was among the substitutes for Arsenal's trip to Manchester United on Sunday as Calum Chambers and January signing Konstantinos Mavropanos started in the 2-1 loss, as Marouane Fellaini's lade header saw Wenger's last trip to Old Trafford as the Gunners' manager end in defeat.