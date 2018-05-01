Aston Villa Striker in Line for Huge Monetary Bonus Despite Not Featuring Once This Season

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack will receive a near £1m bonus from the club despite not playing for the Villains at all this term in the Championship - providing they can seal promotion back to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old was farmed out on loan to A-League side Melbourne City, after supposedly falling out with manager Steve Bruce. McCormack has scored 14 times in 17 league appearances since moving down under, having previously enjoyed successful goalscoring spells with a host of Championship sides.

Tony Feder/GettyImages

Sky Sports understands McCormack earns around £2.3m-a-year, and commitments in his deal could reach £3m if Villa can win the play offs and return to the Premier League.

He is due to return though to face Bruce, who he has had a number of off-field disagreements with since he came in as boss at the start of the 2017/18 season. The former Hull manager reportedly was less than pleased after McCormack failed to attend training because his electric gate at home 'got stuck'.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Why Aston Villa Could Be Staring Down the Barrel of Chaos if They Fail to Win Promotion)


It is unlikely he will a future at the club whilst Bruce is in charge, despite the deal he signed when joining from Fulham for £12m having two years left to run.


The Villans fell just short of automatic promotion, with that honour set to be bestowed upon either of his two former clubs, Cardiff of Fulham. Villa meanwhile will be forced to earn promotion the hard way, as they prepare to launch an assault on the season ending playoffs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)