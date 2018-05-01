Aston Villa Striker in Line for Huge Monetary Bonus Despite Not Featuring Once This Season

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack will receive a near £1m bonus from the club despite not playing for the Villains at all this term in the Championship - providing they can seal promotion back to the Premier League.



The 31-year-old was farmed out on loan to A-League side Melbourne City, after supposedly falling out with manager Steve Bruce. McCormack has scored 14 times in 17 league appearances since moving down under, having previously enjoyed successful goalscoring spells with a host of Championship sides.

Tony Feder/GettyImages

Sky Sports understands McCormack earns around £2.3m-a-year, and commitments in his deal could reach £3m if Villa can win the play offs and return to the Premier League.



He is due to return though to face Bruce, who he has had a number of off-field disagreements with since he came in as boss at the start of the 2017/18 season. The former Hull manager reportedly was less than pleased after McCormack failed to attend training because his electric gate at home 'got stuck'.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Why Aston Villa Could Be Staring Down the Barrel of Chaos if They Fail to Win Promotion)





It is unlikely he will a future at the club whilst Bruce is in charge, despite the deal he signed when joining from Fulham for £12m having two years left to run.





The Villans fell just short of automatic promotion, with that honour set to be bestowed upon either of his two former clubs, Cardiff of Fulham. Villa meanwhile will be forced to earn promotion the hard way, as they prepare to launch an assault on the season ending playoffs.