Javi Gracia Insists Conceding 'Cheap Goals' Cost His Watford Side in Their Defeat Against Spurs

Watford manager Javi Gracia insisted that conceding "cheap goals" was his side's downfall in their 2-0 loss against Spurs at Wembley.

Despite not creating a lot, Watford had big chances with Richarlison and Andre Gray both not making the most of their chances against Hugo Lloris in goal.

The result now means that the Hornets' last win dates back to early February where they thrashed Chelsea 4-1.

Speaking after the game, Gracia revealed via Sky Sports: "Today was frustrating because again we competed very well. In the first half, we created many chances to score.

"We conceded cheaply in our box and we weren't able to score the goals in the other box. If you don't have the control of the boxes it's difficult to win games.

"Tottenham scored with their first chance. We were playing against a very good team and it was very difficult in the second half."

Gracia insisted that heads have now turned to Watford's next game, and he stated: "I'm focused on the next game and I'll try to improve our position in the Premier League, the best the club has ever got. This is our target and our focus is on the next game against Newcastle.

"We are not scoring goals in this moment but we are creating many chances. We have had good performance in the last couple of games but it's not enough at this moment. We must continue and try to get three points."

Watford haven't won in their last ten games, but they will be looking to get all three points at home to Newcastle next Saturday.