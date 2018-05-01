Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Takes Sly Dig at ‘Mr Touch’ Harry Kane on Instagram

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has taken a sly dig at Tottenham striker Harry Kane, referring to him as ‘Mr Touch’ in response to Mohamed Salah’s Instagram post.

Reds forward Salah uploaded a photo of himself lifted off the ground by fellow teammates with his PFA Team of the Year award in his hands, at Melwood training ground on Monday.

The Egyptian wrote: “'Very fortunate to be adding another award in my first season playing with this great group of players! @dejanlovren06 did you vote for me?”

Red’s centre back, Lovren, showed his funny side as he responded in the comments section, writing: “@mosalah My vote went to Mr. "Touch" I am joking brate. U know already my answer”.

Kane has received a lot of criticism on social media after claiming, and later being awarded, Spurs’ winner against Stoke City on 7 April, despite Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen originally getting the credit.

The England striker claimed he got the definitive touch to a cross from Eriksen and the club’s appeal to the FA to have it added to Kane was successful, putting the 24-year-old that slight bit closer to Salah’s total.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Following the successful appeal by Spurs, Mohamed Salah took to Twitter, writing: “Wooooooow really?”

Lovren has become the most recent footballer to take a swipe at Kane in calling him ‘Mr Touch’, and his comment didn’t go unnoticed, with Liverpool fans enjoying the banter.

Harry Kane did add to his tally on Monday night however, with Tottenham’s second goal of the game against Watford at Wembley, leaving him just four goals behind Salah in the race for the golden boot.