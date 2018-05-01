Liverpool's James Milner Continues to Outdo 'Boring' Parody Twitter Account With Mohamed Salah Tweet

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

James Milner's arrival on Twitter has been a breath of fresh air, with the midfielder living up to his reputation forged by the 'Boring James Milner' parody account.

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi final return leg in Rome, Milner has kept preparations lighthearted, tweeting congratulations to teammate Mohamed Salah on making the PFA team of the year.

Salah has been rewarded for his fine form this term by scooping a number of accolades, and today completed a personal double by adding the Football Writers' Player of the Year award to the PFA prize he won two weeks ago.

It is not just Salah's impressive form which has guided Liverpool to the brink of the UEFA Champions League final however, it is side's collective strength that has made them so effective in Europe this season.

And Milner has been a big part of that, providing nine assists to his Liverpool teammates during their European run, beating the assist record held by Wayne Rooney and Neymar.

The Liverpool players met earlier today at Melwood for a final briefing before embarking on their journey to Rome. 

Milner demonstrated his readiness for Liverpool's trip by tweeting a snap of his luggage and although Liverpool players have tended to rely on the 32-year-old for assists recently, Milner will be relying on the assistance of captain Jordan Henderson for toothpaste.

Both teams will be watching the other semi final clash with great interest, as Bayern Munich look to overturn a 2-1 deficit away to Real Madrid.

Liverpool will be hoping it is they who progress to the final in Kiev, in what will be their first Champions League showpiece since 2017.

