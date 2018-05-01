Printed Match Programmes to Become a Thing of the Past in EFL?

The printing of official match programmes could soon be terminated in the English Football League. Many clubs have raised concerns on the sustainability of the match programmes and believe that sales are only decreasing, while the costs of printing programmes are increasing.

According to the BBC the clubs in the Football League will have a vote on this matter at their meeting in June, with many clubs expected to vote against the continuing of printed match programmes for next season. The EFL will however, still have match programmes for big matches in a season, like the Caraboa Cup final and the play-off finals.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Match programme's have been a key matchday feature in English football over the years and it has become a hobby for many people to collect these programmes over time. Six fairs will be held in England in May, while another one will be held in Northern Ireland for fans to showcase their collection of programmes.

It is believed that some programmes have a lot of value and have been sold for amounts higher than £1000. A copy of the 1901 FA Cup final match programme between Tottenham Hotspurs and Sheffield United was sold at an auction in 2014 for £19 000.

With modern day technology, fans can access what they would've received in the programme, online, as well as get all the team news before kick-off.