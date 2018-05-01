Printed Match Programmes to Become a Thing of the Past in EFL?

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

The printing of official match programmes could soon be terminated in the English Football League. Many clubs have raised concerns on the sustainability of the match programmes and believe that sales are only decreasing, while the costs of printing programmes are increasing.

 

According to the BBC the clubs in the Football League will have a vote on this matter at their meeting in June, with many clubs expected to vote against the continuing of printed match programmes for next season. The EFL will however, still have match programmes for big matches in a season, like the Caraboa Cup final and the play-off finals.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Match programme's have been a key matchday feature in English football over the years and it has become a hobby for many people to collect these programmes over time. Six fairs will be held in England in May, while another one will be held in Northern Ireland for fans to showcase their collection of programmes.

 

It is believed that some programmes have a lot of value and have been sold for amounts higher than £1000. A copy of the 1901 FA Cup final match programme between Tottenham Hotspurs and Sheffield United was sold at an auction in 2014 for £19 000.

With modern day technology, fans can access what they would've received in the programme, online, as well as get all the team news before kick-off.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)