Real Madrid Congratulate Fierce Rivals Barcelona on Domestic Double Despite Guard of Honour Stance

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Real Madrid have congratulated fierce rivals Barcelona on their domestic double, after the Blaugrana were crowned as La Liga champions on Sunday following their 2-4 defeat of Deportivo

Barcelona headed to the Estadio Riazor in need of just a single point in order to secure a third La Liga title in four years, while Deportivo, on the other hand, knew that a loss would see them relegated to the Segunda Division.

Strikes from Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, but on loan Arsenal striker Lucas Perez halved the deficit just before half-time and Emre Colak equalised for hosts in the 64th minute. 

Messi then struck twice from close range in the final ten minutes, however, to both condemn Deportivo to the second division and secure a 25th La Liga title for Barcelona - who are still undefeated and could yet become the first ever 'invincible' side in La Liga history with just four games to go. 

The League title marked Barcelona's second piece of silverware this season after they had previously triumphed in the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla in the final.

The Catalan giants were congratulated on their domestic double by rivals Real with the following tweet: "Congratulations to Barcelona for winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey this season." 

Nevertheless, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has confirmed that his team will not give the newly crowned champions a guard of honour at the Camp Nou on Sunday, saying: "What Zidane says is gospel. We're making too much fuss out of all this. Barca have the title, which is what they wanted, but there will be no guard of honour full stop."


