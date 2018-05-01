Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Preview: Previous Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi final. Real have the advantage after coming from behind to win 2-1 at the Allianz Arena. It will be the 26th time that two teams have met in European competition.

Real Madrid are bidding to win the competition for the third consecutive season, and reach their fourth final in the past five years.

Jupp Heynckes' side faces a difficult task away at the Bernabeu, and will have to a score a minimum of two goals if they are to progress to the Champions League final. Bayern have also lost their last six games against Los Blancos.

Despite Madrid's lead and recent history, Bayern will take encouragement from Real's inconsistent performances this season, and in particular from Real's quarter final tie against Juventus, conceding three goals at home to the Italians.

First Leg

Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid (April 25th 2018)





Last week's first leg semi final encounter proved to be a frustrating night for Bayern. Despite dominating for large spells, they failed to make the most of their dominance. Real, on the other hand, were clinical, scoring two crucial away goals to take an advantage home to the Bernabeu.

Bayern took the lead at the Allianz after 28 minutes through Joshua Kimmich. The full back was released down the right side with a pass from Real loanee James Rodriguez. Kimmich found himself in the box and drove the ball past Keylor Nevas. The 'keeper should have done better, with the ball beating him at his near post, having anticipated a cross.

The Bavarian's could and should have added more, but it was Real who scored next. Their goal came with just a minute of the first period remaining. Dani Carvajal's header went across the area landing fortunately to his opposite full-back, Marcelo, who subsequently sweeped the ball into the bottom corner to level the game.





A dreadful error from Rafinha at the start of the second half then proved decisive. The left-back gifted possession to Lucas Vasquez on the half way line allowing for a class Los Blancos counter attack to develop. Vasquez drove with ball before slotting Marco Asensio, through against the Bayern goalkeeper. Asensio coolly dispatched, giving Real another vital away goal, and a 2-1 lead.

The home side continued to press and create chances, but couldn't capitalise. Navas was called upon on a number of occasions, with Real leading an incredibly charmed life. They did, however, manage to hold on to and have the edge over their German counterparts heading into the second leg, winning 2-1 on the night.

Team News





Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal looks set to miss the second leg after suffering a hamstring injury. This does pose a selection problem for Zinedine Zidane as he is without a natural replacement at right back. Lucas Vasquez was deployed there last week after Carvajal was forced out of the game with the injury, but is a winger by trade.

Isco, however, does look likely to feature for Real after training with the squad on Monday, overcoming a shoulder problem.

As for Bayern, left back David Alaba and the versatile Javi Martinez are both expected to return to the starting XI.

However they will be without their mercurial winger, Arjen Robben. The Dutchman wasn't named in the squad to travel to Madrid having picked up an injury in the eighth minute last week.

Prediction

Real Madrid go into the second leg as firm favourites. Bayern will have to score twice without reply to secure safe passage to the final. Real have also won their last six games against Bayern, all coming in the knock-out stages of the Champion League.

Also, no team has ever progressed in the Champions League after a 2-1 first leg defeat at home. And Zidane has never been knocked out of the Champions league, having conquered all eight of their two-legged ties as well as winning the two consecutive finals they've appeared in.





However, despite the facts and the omens, Bayern were much the better side during the home leg and will take a lot of confidence from that game. They also have the prolific Robert Lewandowski at their disposal. The Polish international has scored 39 goals in all competitions for Munich this season, and won't be as wasteful in front of goal as he was last week.





Real also look frail at times defensively and have struggled for any sort of consistency this season. But they don't panic when it matters, and have the experience in their squad from the last two successful campaigns in the competition.





Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich (4-2 on aggregate)



