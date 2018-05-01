Roma Goalkeeper Compares Mohamed Salah to Messi & Backs Liverpool Attacker to Claim Ballon d'Or

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

AS Roma keeper Alisson Becker has become another in the long line of admirers to compare Mohamed Salah to Lionel Messi, and believes the Egyptian could win the Ballon d'Or, ahead of the Champions League clash between the two teams on Wednesday.

However, the Brazilian has claimed that Roma are far from dead and buried ahead of the second leg tie against the Reds, having scored two late away goals at Anfield.

The former Roma man, Salah was at his destructive best the last time the two sides met, scoring twice and assisting two in Liverpool's 5-2 victory.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Alisson told Gazzetta dello Sport: “Messi is the best footballer I have ever played against but now Momo is going to be feared like the Argentine.

"With the season he is having, he can be in contention for the Ballon d'Or, or at least be in the top three, even if the games are done after the Champions League and especially the World Cup.

“It is hard to stop him. He has a natural talent and now an incredible belief in himself but we can stop him playing as a team. Liverpool, however, have a collective quality. They are nasty, cunning, quick. Think about Firmino. He is a phenomenon.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

"He does not play as a fixed centre-forward and this gives a lot of problems to opponents. Therefore we need to work as a team and not just rely on the defence."

The 5-2 first leg loss was described by Alisson as “one of the worst of my career” but added: “We know our real strength, we know that the crowd will be like a 12th man, that we have never conceded goals at home in Europe, that we have beaten Chelsea and Barcelona 3-0.

"And all of this gives us confidence. We have a 50 per cent chance of going through.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)