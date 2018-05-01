Wolves to Hand Joe Allen Premier League Lifeline as Stoke Midfielder Becomes £20m Target

Stoke may be on the brink of relegation to the Championship but Joe Allen could still find himself plying his trade in the top flight next season - with Wolves emerging as contenders for the Welshman's signature.

Stoke need to win both of their remaining league matches to stand any chance of survival, and relegation would no doubt be the catalyst for a mass exodus of players from the bet365 Stadium.

Wolves are going in the opposite direction, having already secured the Championship title under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo. They are returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2012 and look like a force to be reckoned with.

Wolves will table a £20m bid for Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen to tempt him into staying in the Premier League.

28-year-old Allen is one of the few Stoke players who could probably still do a job in the top tier and the Sun reports that a £20m move to Molineux could be on the cards as Wolves prepare to flex their financial muscle.

Wolves' squad is packed with foreign talent, with many of their star players hailing from Portugal, the birthplace of their manager. However, they are severely lacking in Premier League experience so the addition of Allen would be a shrewd move.

Allen has played Premier League football in each of his last seven seasons, first at Swansea, then Liverpool and now at Stoke.

The six league goals he scored last season made it the most prolific campaign of his career, but he has reverted to type this season, scoring just twice in a Stoke side that has been found wanting at both ends of the field.

Allen is one of Stoke's highest-paid players and they may be grateful of the opportunity to free up some space on the wage bill if they are relegated. The Potters face Crystal Palace and Swansea in their remaining two games as they bid for an unlikely great escape.