Zinedine Zidane Refutes Suggestion That His Real Madrid Career Hinges on Champions League Glory

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he won't lose the top job at Real Madrid, even if his side fail to retain their Champions League crown.

His side have endured a difficult domestic campaign, surrendering the league title to fierce rivals Barcelona earlier this week - meaning they have now won La Liga just once in the last six years. Worse still, Real could potentially miss out on a top two finish this season, as they currently trail second place Atletico Madrid by four points with four games remaining.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Zidane insisted his future at the Santiago Bernabeu doesn't depend on what happens in this season's Champions League competition, telling Goal that he wishes to continue managing Real beyond this season.


"My future is not depending on what happens in the Champions League. You all know I am the coach now and I want to continue, but this is not the most important thing at the moment."

With his side having suffered an embarrassing quarter final elimination in the Copa Del Rey at the hands of Leganes, recent reports have suggested that a failure to deliver any silverware this season could see the Frenchman lose his job.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-LEGANES
FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-LEGANES

(You may also be interested in Zinedine Zidane Insists Real Madrid Have No Intention of Selling 'BB' Duo This Summer)

Despite these troubles, Zidane took the time to congratulate Ernesto Valverde's men on winning the title, but insisted his side are focused on overcoming Bayern on Tuesday night.

"In La Liga, Barcelona are the clear dominant force. They were deserved champions. We have to congratulate them. 

"They have won two trophies and it's a great season for them, but now we are just thinking about reaching the final."


Los Blancos head into the second leg of their semi final tie with Bayern holding a narrow 2-1 lead, with Zidane hoping to lead his side to an unprecedented third consecutive Champions League success.

