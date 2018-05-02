Brighton Request Police Investigation Over Allegations of Racist Chants During Burnley Clash

Brighton have requested that the police look into racist monkey chants being aimed at defender Gaetan Bong on Saturday.

The Seasiders came away from their trip to Burnley having managed a 0-0 draw, but while Bong was constantly booed throughout the 90 minutes, claims have been made that some Burnley fans were aiming monkey chants at the Brighton player.

This isn't the first incident that Bong has been involved in this season. The 30-year-old was involved in an altercation with former Burnley man Jay Rodriguez back in January - the West Brom midfielder pinching his nose and muttering something to the Brighton man.

The case has since been thrown out by the FA after Rodriguez was initially charged. The governing body claimed that nothing could be proven in Bong's allegations.

But now, the BBC report that Brighton have contacted Sussex police, asking that they speak to their counterparts in Lancashire after allegations of monkey chants were made.

Both Brighton manager and the FA have condemned that booing aimed at Bong, but nothing has so far been said of the alleged chants - though Burnley have confirmed that they are aware of the police's involvement in the issue.

As the season draws to a close, Brighton will be safe in the likelihood of remaining in the Premier League ahead of next term. Though safety isn't quite confirmed, there sits three teams between the Seasiders and a relegation place, keeping a nice buffer zone for the top flight debutantes.