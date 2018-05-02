Brighton Request Police Investigation Over Allegations of Racist Chants During Burnley Clash

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Brighton have requested that the police look into racist monkey chants being aimed at defender Gaetan Bong on Saturday. 

The Seasiders came away from their trip to Burnley having managed a 0-0 draw, but while Bong was constantly booed throughout the 90 minutes, claims have been made that some Burnley fans were aiming monkey chants at the Brighton player.

This isn't the first incident that Bong has been involved in this season. The 30-year-old was involved in an altercation with former Burnley man Jay Rodriguez back in January - the West Brom midfielder pinching his nose and muttering something to the Brighton man.

(You may also be interested in: Kick It Out Respond to 'Concerning' Burnley Chants at Brighton's Gaetan Bong After Racism Row)

The case has since been thrown out by the FA after Rodriguez was initially charged. The governing body claimed that nothing could be proven in Bong's allegations.

But now, the BBC report that Brighton have contacted Sussex police, asking that they speak to their counterparts in Lancashire after allegations of monkey chants were made.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Both Brighton manager and the FA have condemned that booing aimed at Bong, but nothing has so far been said of the alleged chants - though Burnley have confirmed that they are aware of the police's involvement in the issue.

As the season draws to a close, Brighton will be safe in the likelihood of remaining in the Premier League ahead of next term. Though safety isn't quite confirmed, there sits three teams between the Seasiders and a relegation place, keeping a nice buffer zone for the top flight debutantes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)