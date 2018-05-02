Jurgen Klopp Counters Journalist's Controversial Criticism That Mohammed Salah Only Scores Goals

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

It's hard to find fault with Mohamed Salah's performances at the moment. However, one Canadian journalist has attempted to do just that, raising an odd criticism of Liverpool's top goalscorer to his manager Jurgen Klopp in his pre-match press conference.

Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season and his performances have seen him rewarded with both the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

Klopp was fielding questions ahead of his second leg tie with Roma in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, where Liverpool lead 5-2 on aggregate after an impressive home leg at Anfield. 


But one journalist's question raised some eyebrows. 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

"Watching Salah play," the reporter said (as quoted by the Irish Mirror), "he obviously scores bucket full of goals. But sometimes he seems to not do all that much except for score...Do you care if a player scores that many goals?"

The question prompted Klopp to smile in response, before he defended his star man's defensive capabilities.

"Each player has to do different jobs and each striker needs to defend," Klopp said. "Mo is doing that, but do [Roberto] Firmino and [Sadio] Mane defend more in specific situations? Yes, they do.

"But if you look Firmino tells Salah to move up front. It's not that he's out of any duties defensively, even if you defend with all players it doesn't mean they're all just outside the box.

"He's not free of duties, he's involved in defending, but we have defenders who are more involved than that."

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to ensure that Salah fulfils his defensive duties as well as his attacking ones in the showdown in Rome on Wednesday night, to ensure that Liverpool do not give up their three-goal advantage. 

