PHOTO: Arturo Vidal Angers Real Madrid Fans After Insulting Cristiano Ronaldo With Instagram Post

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Bayern Munich were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League to Real Madrid on Tuesday night after drawing 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu meaning they lost the tie 4-3 on aggregate. 

It was tough to take for the German side, who have now not reached the final of the UEFA Champions League since 2012. 

Martin Rose/GettyImages

But Vidal, who was out of the tie with an injury, posted a peculiar Instagram story before the game, which has been taken by a lot of Real Madrid fans as an insult of Madrid's star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vidal posted a picture of the new Avengers film poster but with Ronaldo's face obscured by a crude emoji, which did not go down well with the Madrid faithful. 

Ronaldo was quiet in Tuesday night's game, despite Madrid ultimately progressing. Who knows, maybe Vidal's post got to him? 

