PHOTO: Arturo Vidal Angers Real Madrid Fans After Insulting Cristiano Ronaldo With Instagram Post

Bayern Munich were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League to Real Madrid on Tuesday night after drawing 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu meaning they lost the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

It was tough to take for the German side, who have now not reached the final of the UEFA Champions League since 2012.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

But Vidal, who was out of the tie with an injury, posted a peculiar Instagram story before the game, which has been taken by a lot of Real Madrid fans as an insult of Madrid's star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vidal posted a picture of the new Avengers film poster but with Ronaldo's face obscured by a crude emoji, which did not go down well with the Madrid faithful.

The ever classy and example of sportsmanship @kingarturo23 covers @Cristiano’s face with the poop emoji on his Instagram. When you don’t measure up on the pitch you become an internet troll. pic.twitter.com/0JghLqtKkc — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) May 1, 2018

Who’s that nobody Vidal piping up to? As if Ronaldo hasn’t smashed his team on numerous occasions. One game Ronaldo doesn’t score and he’s loud — Dön (@FreeAgentCF) May 1, 2018

@kingarturo23 - Will never win a Champions League, and will be watching the World Cup on TV since his team can't even qualify. 😂 You're saltier than the Dead Sea and have as much class as a Marxist utopia. 🙈🙉🙊 We won and you lost yet AGAIN. 😋 @Cristiano is the REAL King! 👑 — Jude Abraham 🇮🇱 (@AravindAbraham) May 2, 2018

Ronaldo was quiet in Tuesday night's game, despite Madrid ultimately progressing. Who knows, maybe Vidal's post got to him?